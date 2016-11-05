J.E Sarpong blasts Avram Grant; insists he is tactically bankrupt

Tough-talking former Ghana coach J.E. Sarpong has launched a scathing attack on Black Stars coach Avram Grant insisting he is tactically bankrupt.

According to J.E. Sarpong, Grant has gradually exposed himself to Ghanaians that he lacks an approach to matches let alone to have a Plan B.

'Every coach has a Plan A and a Plan B but Avram Grant lacks all. He doesn't even have Plan A let alone the Plan B,' J.E. Sarpong told Happy FM in Accra.

'Grant should liaise up with the technical directorate of the Ghana FA to develop a concept for the team. That can offer him more plans but for now, even his Plan A is not working,' he added.

Grant has recently received massive backlash from majority of Ghanaians for his lack of tactical variation in games and will be expected to conjure magic to triumph over Egypt in Alexandria on November 13.

