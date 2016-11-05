Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 12:10 CET

Appeals Committee invites two Dreams FC top officials for re-hearing of Tema Youth case

The Ghana Football Association Appeals Committee has invited two officials on Dreams FC for the re-hearing of their case with Tema Youth despite the club's earlier decision to boycott the process.

In all six individuals will appear at its next sitting on Wednesday 09 November at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

This is relation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) instruction to the GFA to review the decision of the Appeals Committee in the matter of Tema Youth  vs Dreams FC over the use of player Daniel Gozar/ Cudjoe Mensah.

Below are the individuals who have been invited to appear before the GFA Appeals Committee:

  1. THE PRESIDENT - TEMA YOUTH FC

  2. THE PRESIDENT - DREAMS FC

  3. IBRAHIM ADAM DOSSEY- OFFICIAL OF DREAMS FC

  4. CUDJOE MENSAH/DANIEL GOZAR - PLAYER OF DREAMS FC

  5. MUMUNI MALIK- OFFICIAL OF BOTWEY YOUTH FC

  6. AHMED GAMBO - OFFICIAL OF AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS.

