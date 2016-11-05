Coach J.E Sarpong: Hearts of Oak coaching job is a death trap

Outspoken coach, J.E Sarpong says he will never accept to coach Accra Hearts of Oak under this current condition the club find themselves.

The Phobians in a space of one year have changed about five coaches and it looks like it is becoming the hallmark of Togbe Afede XIV led board, who has worked with 11 different coaches since late 2011 when he became the club's board chairman.

Yaw Preko, the caretaker coach of the club and the goalkeepers' trainer Nassamu are the latest technical brains to part ways with the club.

The frequent exit of technical handlers from the team seems to be making the Hearts of Oak coaching job unattractive.

And the former Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs coach believes he is not nonsense to accept an offer to coach the Phobians.

'No, I'll never accept to coach Hearts. You think I am senseless? At this point in time, the club is boiling and anyone who accepts to coach them will be in trouble,' J.E Sarpong told Happy FM.

'All the coaches are running away so why do you think I should go for it? He questioned.

'Do you think I am a fool who washes his face upwards?

'During Attoquayefio's era, Harry Zakour, Nii Ayi Bonte and Ernest Thompson were all there. But not now that the club is a death trap. I'll not go there to meet my death,' he added.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh