Hearts win rivalry war against Kotoko after securing extension contract with defender Robin Gnagne

Accra Hearts of Oak dealt a mallet blow to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko by beating them to sign extension contract with influential defender Robin Gnagne.

The Porcupine Warriors reportedly contacted the Ivorian center-back over a possible switch to the Baba Yara Stadium.

Hearts announced on Friday evening that they have completed paperwork and the former Sogakope Red Bull defender has signed a one-year extension to his running contract.

Gnagne is Hearts' captain and played 22 games and scored once but was absent for most part of the second round of the league after experiencing a dip in form and injury complications.

The Phobians reportedly told the Ghana Football Association about the defender going AWOL.

And Kotoko were strongly linked with the defender. Last week, reports from Kumasi suggested Kotoko officials were set for showdown talks with the defender.

However a contract clause in his agreement made the deal almost impossible.

Kotoko pulled out of the agreement, forcing the defender to return to Hearts and agree new terms.

Hearts failed to win against Kotoko in the Premier League last season.

