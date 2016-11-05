PICTURES: Ghanaian goal-machine Raphael Dwamena in action for Austria Lustenau on Friday night

Red-hot Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena highlighted his superior scoring form by striking the lone goal for Austria Lustenau in a 1-0 home triumph over Wiener Neustadt on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old has now notched 12 league goals in 18 games for Lustenau who have now taken over the leadership of the Liga 1.

With Lustenau aiming for victory before their home fans, it took the Ghanaian the 66th minute to power home the match winner.

Check out his exclusive pictures in action for Lustenau on Friday night.

