Ghanaian goal-machine Raphael Dwamena targets promotion with Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena wants his goals to propel Austria Lustenau to secure promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old struck the only goal of the match against Wiener Neustadt to fire Lustenau to the summit of the table, overtaking Liefering.

Dwamena has contributed 12 out of the 32 goals scored by Lustenau in the campaign.

And, the former Sogakope Red Bull striker says he has shifted his focus to securing promotion with Lustenau to the Bundesliga.

"It is good to be on the score-sheet like this. I'm happy I'm scoring goals for my club. But my ultimate aim is to help my club secure promotion to the Bundesliga. For now, we are on course and I believe God will guide us successfully but we have to keep our focus," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Dwamena left Red Bull Salzburg's feeder club - Liefering to join Lustenau before the start of the season and has overly impressed with his fine scoring form, notching 14 goals in all competitions this season.

He is currently Ghana's top scorer in Europe in all top-flight and second-tier leagues.

