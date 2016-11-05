Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
5 November 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak striker Osei Pele set for Zanaco loan move

Former Hearts of Oak striker Edwin Osei Pele is set to join Zambian giants Zanaco FC on a short-term deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Kessben FC forward will leave Ghana on 15 November to complete his switch to the Bankers.

He can join his new teammates after the 2016 Zambian Super League season.

Zanaco FC are currently leading the league with five points clear and five matches to end of the season.

They will play CAF Champions League next year if they win the Zambian top flight.

By Nuhu Adams

By Nuhu Adams

There is always going to be darkness so we can appreciate the beauty of light because without it light has nothing to show.
By: Theophilus Ahelegbey
