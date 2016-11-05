Inter Allies hopeful of landing New Edubiase duo Hannan and Asiamah

Inter Allies FC look to strengthen their squad with the signings of New Edubiase United duo Abdul Wahab Hannan and Godfred Asiamah.

Hannan, a midfielder, and talented youngster Asiamah were key part of the Edubiase set-up who got relegated from the Ghana Premier League last season.

"We are close to signing the youngsters from New Edubiase United because we are almost done with negotiations,'' an Inter Allies source told GHANASoccernet.com.

The Eleven Is To One survived the drop on the last in the Ghana Premier League last season.

They hope to improve on their position on the log next term and have appointed experienced Prince Owusu as head coach.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com