5 November 2016

Newly-promoted Elmina Sharks contract Ishmael Hammond as SIXTH signing

Elmina Sharks have secured the services of former Medeama SC centre back Ishmael Hammond ahead of their debut season in the Ghana Premier League, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Red Bull Academy graduate has been unattached since his contract termination with the Yellow and Mauves in January this year.

He joins Edward Ebo Mends, Anthony Yerful, Felix Addo, Farouk Adams and Francis Arthur to augment the new entrants for the 2016/2017 season.

By Nuhu Adams

