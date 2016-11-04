Ghana Premier League: Robin Gnagne sign new contract with Hearts of Oak

The Hearts of Oak skipper, Robin Gnagne has extended his contract with Hearts of Oak.

Gnagne's contract was supposed to expire this season, but subject to one year renewal, after negotiation.

He was linked with several clubs including Asante Kotoko, but the rumours have been put to sleep with the one year extension.

Robin has been the skipper of Hearts of Oak for the past two seasons.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh