Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak appoint Henry Wellington as assistant coach

Hearts of Oak have appointed Henry Wellington as assistant coach.

Wellington, 42 was Asante Kotoko assistant coach under Maxwell Konadu and Mas-ud Didi Dramani, before the club parted ways with him in the second year of the Black Princesses and Black Satellites coach's tenure at the Kumasi outfit.

Hearts of Oak, who are not without head and assistant coaches, after Yaw Preko, who was the club's acting coach resigned have deemed it necessary hire the services of Henry Wellington

"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Coach Henry Lamptey Wellington, 42, as assistant coach," an official statement read

"The former Heart of Lions, King Faisal, Kotoko and Hasaacas has joined Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal.

"He is expected to lead the team into pre-season which would commence on Saturday.

"The Hearts management is pleased to have sealed the deal with Henry Wellington and wishes him the best of luck as commences his coaching career with Hearts.

He starts work with immediate effect and is expected to take the team through pre-season starting on Saturday.

