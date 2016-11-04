2018 World Cup Qualifier: Egyptians jubilate over Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah exclusion from Black Stars

There was massive jubilation in Egypt on Thursday evening after Ghana coach Avram Grant named his final 23-man squad to play the Pharaohs on November 13 without skipper Asamoah Gyan and Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

The former Chelsea boss named his squad for the World Cup qualifier without the duo who have been battling injuries.

Famous Egyptian sports website Yallakora revealed that many Egyptians were in a jubilant mood when the two were not part of the squad.

Grant named Andre Ayew who is making an injury return as well as Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah but the Egyptians think these players cannot intimidate their side.

Gyan who has been the country's all-time top scorer with 48 goals from 98 matches suffered an injury while wrapping up training with Al Ahli in the UAE League.

But Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was left out of the squad by Grant to take time off to recover fully from his injury.

The locally-dominated Egypt side is looking to avenge a 6-1 defeat suffered in the hand of the Black Stars in 201 in Kumasi.

Ghana will play the Egyptians in Alexandria in the second group game of the World Cup qualifier after drawing goalless with lowly-ranked Uganda in the opening group game.

While Egypt want to win the game to cement their chances of qualifying the World Cup in Russia, Ghana only needs to avoid defeat to keep hopes alive of making it to their fourth consecutive World Cup.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

