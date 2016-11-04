Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 November 2016

Goal-merchant Raphael Dwamena scores again to highlight imperious form in Austria

Red-hot Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena highlighted his superior scoring form by striking the lone goal for Austria Lustenau in a 1-0 home triumph over Wiener Neustadt on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old has now notched 12 league goals in 18 games for Lustenau who have now taken over the leadership of the Liga 1.

With Lustenau aiming for victory before their home fans, it took the Ghanaian the 66th minute to power home the match winner.

Dwamena, who was surprisingly left out of the Ghana squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad to face Egypt, bagged a hat-trick on Monday night to inspire his side to victory.

The former Sogakope Red Bull has now scored 14 goals in all competitions this season for Lustenau.

For man to live another day is by Grace not by works
By: D.T.N Addy
