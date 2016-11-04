Other Sports: All Black brothers in arms ready for rare double

A rare piece of rugby history could be made at Soldier Field on Saturday with New Zealand fielding two sets of brothers at once for the first time in more than half a century.

All Black fly-half Beauden Barrett could be joined by younger brother Scott while wing Julian Savea may be united with sibling Ardie when New Zealand take on Ireland.

Not since All Black legends Don Clarke and Colin Meads lined up alongside their respective brothers, Ian and Stan, in 1961 have New Zealand featured multiple siblings at the same time.

Beauden Barrett, who will earn his 47th cap against the Irish, is relishing the prospect of playing his first ever game alongside brother Scott, the Crusaders lock who starts amongst the replacements.

"It's unbelievable. Pretty proud obviously," Barrett said.

"Hopefully we'll both get the opportunity to be out there at the same time. It will be the first time I've ever played on the same team as Scott."

In fact, there may ultimately come a time when a third Barrett brother enters the All Blacks reckoning. Jordie Barrett, 19, is travelling with the squad to garner development experience.

New Zealand's wing Julian Savea could mark his 50th cap alongside younger brother Ardie, who earns his ninth cap on the bench (AFP/File)

