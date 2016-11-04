Other Sports: Muscleman Wiese impresses on wrestling debut

Former Germany goalkeeper Tim Wiese made a winning debut overnight Thursday after switching to wrestling.

The 34-year-old hung up his boots three years ago after winning six caps for Germany and making their 2010 World Cup squad.

After packing 40kgs (88lbs) of muscle, Wiese, standing 1.93m (6ft 4in) and weighing around 130kgs (20st, 6lbs), won his maiden World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) bout at Munich's Olympiahalle.

"That was great -- but tonight was just the start, a warm up match against kids. Now I want men," Wiese vowed after his successful entry into what he calls the 'Champions League' of wrestling.

An intensive schedule of weight-training sessions in Florida and a diet including a kilo of meat per day enabled him to bulk up and he cut an imposing figure as he entered the ring to fight alongside established WWE stars Cesaro and Sheamus in a six-man tag team match against the likes of Taylor Michael Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas.

A Big Splash bellyflop finishing manoeuvre later and he had helped his team land a ten-minute bout with a pinfall.

Former German soccer goalkeeper Tim Wiese (R) competes during the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Six-Man-Tag-Team-Match at the Olympic Hall in Munich, southern Germany on Novermber 3, 2016 (AFP)

