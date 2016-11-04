Other Sports: Rejuvenating Australia ready for Wales - Moore

Australia are a team that is rejuvenating and focusing on the future, not the past, Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore insisted Friday.

Since losing to New Zealand in the final of last year's World Cup, Australia endured a six-match losing streak and head into Saturday's match against Wales in Cardiff with just three Test wins in the last 11.

England handed the Wallabies a whitewash in the summer and they also suffered a record 42-6 home defeat by the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, in which they managed to finish second.

But the team, while experienced in some areas, has waved goodbye to the likes of backline stalwarts Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Matt Toomua, Mat Giteau and Drew Mitchell.

"I think we have been building. There are a lot of new players who have come into the team over the year," said Moore, born in Saudi Arabia to Irish parents who later emigrated from their native Ireland to Australia when the 112-time capped hooker was five.

"There are a large number of players in this team who probably haven't played against Wales before at all, so they've got no history."

Australia enjoy an 11-match winning streak over Wales, last losing out in 2008, also in Cardiff. But tellingly six of those games have been claimed with a winning margin in single digits.

But Moore, 33, insisted that Australia's recent dominance over Wales counted for little.

"It is a big Test match. It is something we have been working towards. In terms of the record, I think that's not something we have spoken about," the hooker said.

"We are pretty excited to get going. It's a long tour, and we look forward to this first game. It is really important we start the tour well.

"Every game is just as important as the last one, and if you look back at what has happened in the past, you will trip yourself up a bit."

Moore added: "Wales have picked a strong, experienced team. They will know what is required. They will be dangerous, as always."

Coach Michael Cheika said the team were still gelling and targeting better "transition" periods from attack to defence.

"We've had to work hard defensively and bring in a bigger focus on the transition, so when the ball turns over I think that's the key moment," he said.

Australia's coach Michael Cheika looks on as Australian players train at the Principality stadium in Cardiff on November 4, 2016 on the eve of their international match against Wales (AFP)

