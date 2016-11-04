Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak clear salary arrears of players

Accra Hearts of Oak have paid two of the four outstanding salaries of players ahead of their preparation for the GHALCA 6 tournament.

The players were owed four months salary arrears, but reports reaching Pulse Sports indicate two months salaries have been cleared.

Hearts of Oak will start pre-season on Saturday with newly appointed assistant coach of the club, Henry Wellington taking charge of the team, before the appointment of a substantive coach.

The pre-season is to keep the team in shape for the GHALCA 6 which starts on Sunday 13th November, 2016.

