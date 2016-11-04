Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Black Stars: Barnsly hails Andy Yiadom's call-up

Barnsly have hailed the call-up of Andy Barnsly in Ghana's 23-man squad for their FIFA World Cup tie agaisnt Egypt in Alexandria.

Yiadom was one of the two debutants in Avram Grant's squad to face Egypt on 13th November, 2016.

The 24-year-old has been impressive this season, emerging as the 7th best dribbler in the second-tier of English League.

Andy Yiadom's Championship side have expressed their joy for his invitation into the Black Stars.

A statement on the club's website read: "We are delighted to learn that Andy Yiadom has been rewarded for his marvellous form for the Reds this season by being named in Ghana's latest 23 man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Egypt."

