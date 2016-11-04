OFFICIAL: Hearts appoint Henry Lamptey Wellington as club's new assistant coach



Hearts have appointed Henry Lamptey Wellington as the club's new assistant coach on a two-year deal, the club has announced.

The experienced gaffer replaces club legend Yaw Preko who resigned last week on personal ground.

"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Coach Henry Lamptey Wellington, 42, as assistant coach," an official statement read

"The former Heart of Lions, King Faisal, Kotoko and Hasaacas has joined Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal.

"He is expected to lead the team into pre-season which would commence on Saturday.

"The Hearts management is pleased to have sealed the deal with Henry Wellington and wishes him the best of luck as commences his coaching career with Hearts.

The club urged its demanding fans to rally support behind their new technical brain.

"We are calling on our teeming supporters to throw their weight behind the team and our new assistant coach as we prepare assiduously for the coming season."

Wellington's immediate task is to lead the ahead of their participation in the G6 mini tournament which starts next week.

