OFFICIAL: Medeama to kick start pre-season training on Saturday


Medeama will kick off their pre-season training on Saturday, the club has announced.

The players are being recalled after an extensive holiday period.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey is expected to put the players through their paces at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

The Yellow and Mauves are expected to train for five days before traveling to Kumasi for the 2016 G6 mini tournament.

We would begin our pre-season training on Saturday after an extensive holiday period for our boys!! Welcome back. Never give up pic.twitter.com/WZQp0AbkaD

— MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) November 4, 2016
The two-time FA Cup champions will battle Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara stadium in their group opener on Sunday November 13.

It is easy to condemn voilence, injustice, disoder and wrongdoing in soceity, but before criticizing others ask yourself whether you are perfect.
