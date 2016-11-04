Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 November 2016

OFFICIAL: Hearts begin pre-season on Saturday


Hearts have confirmed its pre-season will begin on Saturday ahead of the new campaign.

The players refused to turn up for their pre-season programme last week due to unpaid salaries.

But the club has announced the training will kick-start on Saturday under the watch of newly-appointed assistant coach Henry Wellington

"He is expected to lead the team into pre-season which would commence on Saturday."

Hearts will train for at least five days before battling Medeama in the 2016 G6 mini tournament in Kumasi on Sunday November 13.

Sports News

