OFFICIAL: Hearts begin pre-season on Saturday



Hearts have confirmed its pre-season will begin on Saturday ahead of the new campaign.

The players refused to turn up for their pre-season programme last week due to unpaid salaries.

But the club has announced the training will kick-start on Saturday under the watch of newly-appointed assistant coach Henry Wellington

"He is expected to lead the team into pre-season which would commence on Saturday."

Hearts will train for at least five days before battling Medeama in the 2016 G6 mini tournament in Kumasi on Sunday November 13.

