Ismaily star Torric Jebrin expects tough Egypt but predicts Ghana win in crucial qualifier

Ismaily star Torric Jebrin is expecting an uncompromising when Egypt host Ghana on 13 Novemeber in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier but predicts victory for the Black Stars.

The Pharoahs are bent of avenging the humiliating 6-1 defeat suffered in the first leg of the 2014 World Cup playoffs.

Ghana made a stuttering start to their campaign in a 0-0 draw with Uganda at home and could see themselves five points off the pack if they lose in Alexandria.

''Ghana see this as a must win clash. They know they might not be able to afford losing,'' the former Hearts of Oak player told KingFut.

''We saw the performance in Tamale against Uganda which wasn't good, even after the match my agent and friends asked me why we were not performing that well.

''Ghana can beat Egypt, we have a lot of good, quality players like Asamoah Gyan and Mubarak Wakaso.''

The match will be played at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

