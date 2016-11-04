Robin Gnagne extends Hearts contract

Hearts of Oak captain Robin Gnagne has signed a one year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2017.

This comes as the first bit of news for the Phobians after a turbulent week which has seen assistant coach Yaw Preko and keeper’s trainer Nassamu Yakubu.

The Ivorian, who joined from defunct Red Bull Academy in 2011, has put pen-to-paper on an improved deal at the club.

The decision puts an end to Kotoko’s interest for the player.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports