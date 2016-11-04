Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 18:06 CET

Robin Gnagne extends Hearts contract

By MyJoyOnline

Hearts of Oak captain Robin Gnagne has signed a one year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2017.

This comes as the first bit of news for the Phobians after a turbulent week which has seen assistant coach Yaw Preko and keeper’s trainer Nassamu Yakubu.

The Ivorian, who joined from defunct Red Bull Academy in 2011, has put pen-to-paper on an improved deal at the club.

The decision puts an end to Kotoko’s interest for the player.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Every generation laughs at the old fashions, but follows religiously the new.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img