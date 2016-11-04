Black Queens line up two friendly matches against IVC, South Africa ahead of African Championship



Ghana's Black Queens will play two high-profile friendly matches against Cote D'voire and South Africa ahead of the 2016 African Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The Queens will engage the Ivorian on November 9 before facing South Africa four days later, with both games expected to take place at the Accra sports stadium.

The team is using the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the 2016 African Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The West Africans have drawn drawn rivals defending champions Nigeria, Kenya and Mali in Group B.

The 2016 African Women's Championship will be played from 19 November to 03 December in Yaounde and Limbe.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com