Black Queens line up South Africa and Ivory Coast friendlies ahead of AWC

The Black Queens will play two friendly matches to test their readiness for this year's African Women's Championship to be staged in Cameroon.

Coach Yusif Basigi's side will play Ivory Coast South Africa on November 9 and 13 respectively to wrap up preparations for the tournament.

Both matches will be played in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium before the Queens finally leave for Cameroon.

Coach Yusif Basigi is expected to name his final 23 for the competition after the two matches.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports