Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 16:06 CET

Black Queens line up South Africa and Ivory Coast friendlies ahead of AWC

By MyJoyOnline

The Black Queens will play two friendly matches to test their readiness for this year's African Women's Championship to be staged in Cameroon.

Coach Yusif Basigi's side will play Ivory Coast South Africa on November 9 and 13 respectively to wrap up preparations for the tournament.

Both matches will be played in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium before the Queens finally leave for Cameroon.

Coach Yusif Basigi is expected to name his final 23 for the competition after the two matches.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

It is better to start with what you have than waiting for the unseen.
By: By Sintim Kuffour
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img