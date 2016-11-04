Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 November 2016

Luxurious Nap: Emmanuel Adebayor shows us all life is good in new photo

Emmanuel Adebayor has really shown us all life is indeed GOOD!

The Togolese footballer who is currently a free agent took to his official Facebook page to post a picture of him sleeping by his fleet of cars.

The garage for the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker featured a series of luxurious cars as the football star likes on mattress with a black and white blanket relaxing.

Adebayor posted the picture with the caption:
'SEA, nap time [sleep emoji] #GodFirst #KeepMoving #SleepZone #chillingout #LifesGood'

Emmanuel Adebayor's post has so far received over 550 comments and has been shared over 570 times.

By: A.C. Acquah
