Luxurious Nap: Emmanuel Adebayor shows us all life is good in new photo
Emmanuel Adebayor has really shown us all life is indeed GOOD!
The Togolese footballer who is currently a free agent took to his official Facebook page to post a picture of him sleeping by his fleet of cars.
The garage for the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker featured a series of luxurious cars as the football star likes on mattress with a black and white blanket relaxing.
Adebayor posted the picture with the caption:
'SEA, nap time [sleep emoji] #GodFirst #KeepMoving #SleepZone #chillingout #LifesGood'
Emmanuel Adebayor's post has so far received over 550 comments and has been shared over 570 times.
