Luxurious Nap: Emmanuel Adebayor shows us all life is good in new photo

Emmanuel Adebayor has really shown us all life is indeed GOOD!

The Togolese footballer who is currently a free agent took to his official Facebook page to post a picture of him sleeping by his fleet of cars.

The garage for the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker featured a series of luxurious cars as the football star likes on mattress with a black and white blanket relaxing.

Adebayor posted the picture with the caption:

'SEA, nap time [sleep emoji] #GodFirst #KeepMoving #SleepZone #chillingout #LifesGood'

Emmanuel Adebayor's post has so far received over 550 comments and has been shared over 570 times.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh