Barnsley hail Andy Yiadom's debut Black Stars call-up ahead of Egypt clash



English side Barnsley are delighted that defender Andy Kyere Yiadom has been rewarded for his marvelous form after being handed his debut call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next week.

The 24-year-old was a surprised inclusion in Avram Grant's 23-man squad announced on Thursday.

Yiadom, a player regularly highlighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, looks to have been called thanks to his form for the English Championship side.

The right-back is coming in as a back-up for Harrison Afful but the GFA say his call-up is dependent on a clearance from FIFA as he has already played for England C.

A statement on the club's website read: "We are delighted to learn that Andy Yiadom has been rewarded for his marvellous form for the Reds this season by being named in Ghana's latest 23 man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Egypt."

Ghana's clash with Egypt is scheduled for 13 November in Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Egypt have made a good start in the World Cup qualifier with an away victory against Congo, while Ghana were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by minnows Uganda.

The Pharaohs are leading group E with three points, two ahead of second-placed Ghana.

Seven-time African champions, Egypt has made only two World Cup appearances, both in Italy in 1934 and 1990.

Ghana are chasing their fourth successive appearance at the World Cup.

