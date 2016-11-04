Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 13:41 CET

Gambia Keeper Dies …Trying To Reach Europe

By Daily Guide
Fatim Jawara
The 19-year-old goalkeeper of Gambia’s national women’s football team has drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe.

Fatim Jawara was on board a boat that ran into trouble last month while crossing from Libya to Europe, the country’s football federation says.

Her family confirmed news of her death, according to association president Lamin Kaba Bajo.

Many of the undocumented migrants who arrive in Italy were Gambians.

Jawara made her debut with the national women’s side a year ago, after playing in the junior team.

“She will be remembered for saving a penalty kick in a friendly encounter involving the national soccer team and the Glasgow Girls from Scotland,” Mr Bajo told AFP

