IGP Honours Sports Personnel

Dr John Kudalor, Mr Prosper Bani and other senior police personnel inspecting the trophies won by the police sports personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) John Kudalor has honoured some sports personalities within the service who distinguished themselves in both local and international sporting activities held recently.

Those honoured included members of the police female Hockey team for their outstanding performance in the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship held in Zambia last year, the Volley team for their display in the Africa Zone three tournament in Yamousoukro, Cote d'Ivoire in August 2016 and members of the women football team who placed second in the Southern Sector National league and won the maiden Sanford knockout competition, this year.

They were given plagues and medals for their performance.

The Minister of Interior, Prosper Douglas Bani who inspected the various trophies won by the police sportsmen and women appeal to the police administration to think of promoting the sports personnel instead of presenting them with medals.

He said sports as a discipline has several benefits such as projecting the international image of Ghana on the world map and the police personnel did creditably well thereby raising the flag of Ghana high.

He also commended management of the various teams, coaching staff and members for the good work done.

Mr Kudalor, also congratulated the sportsmen and women for the honour they brought to the service.

He appealed to the government to support the service financially in sponsoring its sportsmen and women to participate in international competitions.

“Our football pitch, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts are in a deplorable state and we appeal to individuals and government to help us redevelop it for future use.”

He also appealed to the Ministry of Sports to consider reviving the Security Services Sports Association, (SESSA) games to rekindle the competition among the security services in order to boost sports in the country.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

