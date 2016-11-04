Enyo Kumahor, owner of Marvels helping the Sports Minister to cut the ribbon for the official launch of the Federation and the league GGA prez and GMF Executives look on in admiration

The Ghana Mini golf Federation (GMF) has been colorfully launched at the Marvels Mini golf Course, Dzorwulu in Accra.

Headed by Mr Talal Fattal, Group chairman of the Global Village as its President, the Federation seeks to educate, promote and develop the sport in the country and beyond with schools, the business community and homes as its target.

At its launch yesterday, the Federation chairman pointed out that it is constructing a state-of-the -art secretariat that will also house a big Club House.

“I believe we have put proper structures in place to make the sport more popular, we will be moving to schools, homes and businesses in our quest to educate people on mini golf, we will build golf courses across the country,” said Fattal.

The GMF with a five-member Executives comprising Talal Fattal as president of GMF and the Secretary General of the Africa Mini golf Federation(AMF), Alain Vignard, Sports Director(AFM), Fadi Fatal, Media and Marketing(GMF/AMF), Ralph Kyei, Sports Director(GMF) and Nicolina Naa Botchwey, Acting Secretary(GMF/AMF) is part of the World Mini golf Federation(WMF) and the Africa Mini golf Sports Federation(AMF) which represents the World and the continental governing bodies.

Meanwhile, the occasion also saw the launch of the first Ghana Minigolf league expected to tee-off from November to February 2017.

Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who graced the event lauded Alhaji Talal Fattal for the initiative, and pledged his outfit's support for the sport.

And describing him as a bunch of innovations and creativity, he mentioned that the Federation president's initiative suits well with his overall vision for sports in Ghana.

He revealed that the game's simplicity-making it accessible to schools will demystify the myth that the sport is for the rich.

In like manner, Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president Mike Aggrey pledged his outfit's support for the Federation saying, “I see it as a good preparatory ground for up and coming golfers. We will support you to grow it to the highest level.”