French-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei injury doubt for Reims league clash at Strasbourg on Saturday



French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei is a doubt for Reims' French League two clash at Strasbourg with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old picked the setback during Wednesday's training session.

And the club has confirmed the former France Under-21 international is a doubt for the trip to the Stade de la Meinau.

