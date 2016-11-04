Sports News | 4 November 2016 13:40 CET
French-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei injury doubt for Reims league clash at Strasbourg on Saturday
French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei is a doubt for Reims' French League two clash at Strasbourg with a knee injury.
The 21-year-old picked the setback during Wednesday's training session.
And the club has confirmed the former France Under-21 international is a doubt for the trip to the Stade de la Meinau.
