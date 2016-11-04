Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 13:40 CET

French-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei injury doubt for Reims league clash at Strasbourg on Saturday


French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei is a doubt for Reims' French League two clash at Strasbourg with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old picked the setback during Wednesday's training session.

And the club has confirmed the former France Under-21 international is a doubt for the trip to the Stade de la Meinau.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

