Yaya Toure apologises for ‘misunderstandings’

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised to the club for “misunderstandings from the past”.

City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will not pick Toure until his agent Dimitri Seluk apologises for criticising the decision to leave him out of the Champions League squad.

“I wish to apologise – on behalf of myself and those who represent me,” said the Ivory Coast player.

The 33-year-old added that he wants “to help City succeed further”.

Seluk said Toure, whose £200,000-a-week contract expires next summer, had been “humiliated” when he was not included in City’s Champions League squad.

Guardiola, who was Barcelona boss when Toure was sold to City in 2010, responded at the time by saying: “Seluk must apologise. If he doesn’t, he won’t play.

“I cannot accept as a coach, when his player doesn’t play, going to the media to speak and speak and speak.”

Asked by BBC Sport about Guardiola’s stance, Seluk then said: “What do I need to apologise for?”

“Those statements do not represent my views on the club or the people who work there,” added Toure on Friday, who has not played for City since 24 August.

“I have nothing but respect for Manchester City and only wish the best for the football club.

“I am immensely proud to have played a part in the club’s history and want to help City succeed further. I live to play football and entertain the fans.

“On that note, I would like to thank all of the fans for their messages through this difficult period. This means a great deal to me and my family.”

Toure, a four-time African Footballer of the Year, has scored 75 goals in 267 appearances for City since arriving from Barca for £24m.

He was won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his time in England.

