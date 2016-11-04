German Bundesliga: Unbeaten Hoffenheim out to topple Bundesliga leaders Bayern

Unbeaten Hoffenheim, whose coach Julian Nagelsmann, 29, is the youngest in Bundesliga history, are targeting a first win over leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday to underline their title challenge.

Hoffenheim are third in Germany's top flight and have already beaten the likes of Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin en route.

"There's a hint of Champions League in the air," magazine Kicker recently wrote of Hoffenheim's rise.

Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern have seen off two serious challengers already this season.

Both high-flying Hertha and Cologne failed to win in Munich and Hoffenheim are the next unbeaten side trying to take Bayern's scalp.

play

Hoffenheim's head coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates during their German first division Bundesliga match against Schalke, in Sinsheim, on September 25, 2016 (DPA/AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh