Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 4 November 2016 12:10 CET

French Ligue 1: Falcao boosts Monaco in bid to catch Ligue 1 leaders Nice

With one of the most prolific strike-rates in Europe and Radamel Falcao back fit and on form, Monaco are looking to close the gap on local rivals Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

The principality side are second in the table, six points adrift of their Cote d'Azur neighbours before hosting struggling Nancy at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

They come into the game fresh from sweeping aside CSKA Moscow 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek as Falcao scored twice to take his tally for the season to six in nine matches -- the goals were his first in the competition in close to seven years.

The Colombian is trying to relaunch a career that stalled during two years on loan in the English Premier League, although he has spent much of this campaign on the sidelines, first with a hamstring injury and then a bout of concussion.

play

Nice's Alassane Plea (R) fights for the ball with Nantes' Koffi Djidji during their French Ligue 1 match, at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, on October 30, 2016 (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

But wisdom is proved right by her actions:Jesus said.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img