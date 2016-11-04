French Ligue 1: Falcao boosts Monaco in bid to catch Ligue 1 leaders Nice

With one of the most prolific strike-rates in Europe and Radamel Falcao back fit and on form, Monaco are looking to close the gap on local rivals Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

The principality side are second in the table, six points adrift of their Cote d'Azur neighbours before hosting struggling Nancy at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

They come into the game fresh from sweeping aside CSKA Moscow 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek as Falcao scored twice to take his tally for the season to six in nine matches -- the goals were his first in the competition in close to seven years.

The Colombian is trying to relaunch a career that stalled during two years on loan in the English Premier League, although he has spent much of this campaign on the sidelines, first with a hamstring injury and then a bout of concussion.

Nice's Alassane Plea (R) fights for the ball with Nantes' Koffi Djidji during their French Ligue 1 match, at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, on October 30, 2016 (AFP/File)

