Chelsea: Azpilicueta glad of Conte's defensive changes

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta believes Antonio Conte's decision to rebuild the team's back line has laid the foundations for their push towards the top of the Premier League table.

Conte's side face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday hoping to extend a run of four successive league wins since the head coach abandoned his original back four and installed a three-man central defensive unit.

That run of success ?- achieved without a goal conceded -- has moved the side to within a point of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool who are tied on 23 points at the top of the table.

Diego Costa's return of eight goals in 10 league games, together with Eden Hazard's re-emergence after a disappointing last season, has given the side an effective cutting edge, but it is the team's solid defensive displays that have caught the eye.

Azpilicueta, who has been operating on the right side of the three-man defence, hailed Chelsea's recent fortitude at the back.

"As a defender, obviously we are all pleased when we don't concede goals, the same way the strikers are when they score, but I think the teamwork is really important," he said.

"We are defending as a team, which as a defender makes it easier for us and we are trying to concede even fewer chances. This is really important to be a solid team.

"Since we changed the system it has worked well for us in the league and obviously I try to adapt to it in the best way possible." Manager's confidence

Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte (R) embraces striker Diego Costa after their English Premier League match against Southampton, at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, on October 30, 2016 (AFP/File)

