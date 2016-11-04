Chinese Super League: Andre Villas-Boas joins Shanghai FC, eyes Chinese title

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas said he hoped to break Guangzhou Evergrande's stranglehold on the Chinese Super League as he was unveiled as Shanghai SIPG's new coach on Friday, replacing the axed Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The well-regarded Portuguese manager, nicknamed 'AVB', appeared in front of media in Shanghai shortly after big-spending SIPG announced the end of Eriksson's two-year reign.

Villas-Boas, 39, represents a fresh young face for foreign managers in the Chinese Super League, whose riches have become a magnet for top coaches and players.

He immediately took aim at the CSL title, annexed by Luiz Felipe Scolari's Evergrande who lifted the trophy for the sixth season in a row last month.

"It's a different challenge in my career," said Villas-Boas, who also coached Tottenham Hotspur and called a halt to his last job, at Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg, in May.

Andre Villas-Boas left Zenit St. Petersburg in May 2016 (AFP/File)

