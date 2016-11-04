Premier League: Arsenal-Spurs feud divides families in north London

A bitter feud ignited by greed and sustained by jealousy will once again leave families divided when Arsenal and Tottenham stage the latest chapter of the north London derby on Sunday.

To the unsuspecting outsider, Arsenal and Tottenham's annual showdowns might appear tame in comparison with the scenes of violence and mayhem associated with other high-profile derby clashes between the likes of Rangers and Celtic, Roma and Lazio or Liverpool and Manchester United.

But for the men and women who drape themselves in the red of Arsenal or the white of Tottenham, the fixture comes laced with fear and loathing.

play

Tottenham Hotspur fans celebrate a goal during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at White Hart Lane on March 5, 2016 (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh