Ghana winger Christian Atsu has landed a golden opportunity to impress Newcastle head coach Rafael Banitez following the suspension of Matt Ritchie.

The Newcastle trainer says says ut is an opprotunity for other players including Atsu to prove tjeir mettle after losing Matt to suspension for their clash against Cardiff City.

Matt Ritchie picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Deepdale last weekend in their 2-1 win over Preston North End.

Speaking to the club'so website about Ritchie's suspension, Benitez said: 'It's always a problem when you lose an important player, but at the same time it's an opportunity for the others to show that they are good enough."

'I think it's an opportunity for another one to show the level that they have.'

Newcastle face a troubled Cardiff City side tgat lost their game last week to Wigab and sit fourth from the bottom of the table on Saturday.

