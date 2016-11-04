Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 12:10 CET

Hearts of Oak accept Nassam Yakubu's resignation as keepers' trainer

Hearts of Oak have accepted the resignation of goalkeepers' trainer Nassam Yakubu.

Yakubu, who also trains Black Stars goalkeepers, quit on Thursday.

He followed assistant and interim coach Yaw Preko who tendered in his resignation last Friday.

A club press release read: ''The Board and Management of Accra Hearts of Oak wish to inform the general Public especially supporters of the club that it has today accepted a request by Mr Nassam Yakubu to resign his position as the goalkeeper's trainer of the club.

''The club wishes to appeal to the general public to respect the decision of Mr Nassam Yakubu since he indicated that it was influenced by private and personal reasons.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

YOUR TRUTH ARE UNCERTAINLY THE TRUTH BUT WHAT ESTABLISH IT AS THE TRUTH
By: Daniel lee darko
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img