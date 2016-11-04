Hearts of Oak accept Nassam Yakubu's resignation as keepers' trainer

Hearts of Oak have accepted the resignation of goalkeepers' trainer Nassam Yakubu.

Yakubu, who also trains Black Stars goalkeepers, quit on Thursday.

He followed assistant and interim coach Yaw Preko who tendered in his resignation last Friday.

A club press release read: ''The Board and Management of Accra Hearts of Oak wish to inform the general Public especially supporters of the club that it has today accepted a request by Mr Nassam Yakubu to resign his position as the goalkeeper's trainer of the club.

''The club wishes to appeal to the general public to respect the decision of Mr Nassam Yakubu since he indicated that it was influenced by private and personal reasons.''

