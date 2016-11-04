Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 12:10 CET

Bechem United assistant coach Seth Wire expects tough G6 tourney

Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei Wire anticipates a cagey group contest at the G 6  tournament which starts on 12 November.

The MTN FA Cup winners have been drawn in a group along with league champions Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko.

"It's a difficult group because there are two champions and Asante Kotoko which we know aren't a bad side," he said.

"It will be very tough but we will try our best to make it out of the group and we promise we can win the trophy.

"Even though we didn't training early as expected but that won't be an excuse."

The Hunters play Asante Kotoko in the first round on 13th November in Kumasi.

