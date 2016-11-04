Inter Allies terminate contract of striker Mohammed Sherrif Deo - report



Inter Allies have reportedly terminated the contract of striker Mohammed Sherrif Deo.

The striker is deemed surplus to requirement and has been told to look elsewhere.

Sherrif Deo could not find the back of the net despite emerging as the club's top scorer two seasons ago.

The 23-year-old has been given permission to look for a new club ahead of the new season.

