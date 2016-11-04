Brighton and Hove Albion U23 coach Simon Rusk hails effort of Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu



Brighton and Hove Albion Under-23 coach Simon Rusk is confident Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu will break into the senior team.

Manu has struggled for regular playing time with the seniors since he joined from Dutch side Feyenood.

The Ghanaian scored the match winner for Albion's developmental squad in their 1-0 win over Norwich on Monday.

And coach Simon Rusk has no complaints about his efforts.

He said: 'All the senior boys who come into our group have put a good shift in, showed a good attitude and application. Elvis has been no different.'

The Ghanaian attacker recently spoke about trying to leave the club due to lack of playing time.

