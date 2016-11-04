Fit-again Ghanaian striker John Antwi available for Al Ahly's clash at Tanta today

Ghanaian striker John Antwi is available for selection ahead of Al Ahly Egyptian League clash at Tanta after recovering from a slight injury.

Antwi, 23, failed to recover in time for the side's 2-2 stalemate against Al Ittihad.

But the Ghanaian striker has returned to full scale training ahead of his side's league match at the El Mahalla Stadium

Antwi has scored once for the Egyptian giants this season.

