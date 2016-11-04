Edwin Gyimah regrets 'unprofessional' bust-up with Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral

Orlando Pirates stalwart defender Edwin Gyimah has admitted he acted unprofessionally in his altercation with head coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The Ghana international had hot exchanges with the Turk at the Cape Town International Airport after their league match at Ajax Cape Town last month.

Gyimah accepts he went over board and feels sorry for his actions.

''As a player, I acted unprofessionally. I have to be honest-I did not behave like a professional,'' Gyimah said.

''For me to do that, I was not thinking about the people who look up to me. As a public figure, I must be a good example.

''I don't want supporters to have a bad image of Edwin Gyimah. That day was not good for me.''

