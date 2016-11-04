Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 12:10 CET

Edwin Gyimah regrets 'unprofessional' bust-up with Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral

Orlando Pirates stalwart defender Edwin Gyimah has admitted he acted unprofessionally in his altercation with head coach Muhsin Ertugral. 

The Ghana international had hot exchanges with the Turk at the Cape Town International Airport after their league match at Ajax Cape Town last month.

Gyimah accepts he went over board and feels sorry for his actions.

''As a player, I acted unprofessionally. I have to be honest-I did not behave like a professional,'' Gyimah said.

''For me to do that, I was not thinking about the people who look up to me. As a public figure, I must be a good example.

''I don't want supporters to have a bad image of Edwin Gyimah. That day was not good for me.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The lower to which extent one can kowtow will determine the higher one can jump.
By: Augustine Akwasi Nim
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img