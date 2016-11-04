Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hearts quash reports team manager Sabahn Quaye has resigned


Hearts have moved to quash reports claiming its team manger Sabahn Quaye has been sacked.

Circling reports claimed this week that the Black Stars team manager has mutually parted ways with the club.

Hearts are in deep crisis after interim coach Yaw Preko and goalkeepers' Nassam Yakubu resigned from their positions.

Heightened reports have claimed Quaye has also left his post due to the recent unrest at the club.

But the club has issued statement to deny the reports.

'The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to inform the general Sporting public, especially its fans, that the Club has not sacked its Team Managerm Sabahn Quaye as rumoured on social media," the statement read

'We therefore remind all to disregard this report since Sabahn Quaye is still at post.'

The Ghanaian giants are in search of a technical team ahead of the start of the new season.

By: Francis Tawiah
