Sports News | 4 November 2016 09:55 CET

2016 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses gear up preparations for Papua New Guinea

Ghana's female U20 national team the Black Princesses are wrapping up preparations in Australia for the U20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The beautiful young ladies left Ghana for Australia on Monday and arrived safely in Cairns after a long journey and finally settled in Cairns Colonial Club Resort.

The team has held three training sessions so far including one low profile match yesterday in a modified game of 20x4 minutes.

The Princesses won massively with each player playing 40 minutes minimum and 80 maximum.

'The objective was to assess the Endurance and Mental toughness under the difficult condition. This was after we had an hour high intensive session,' head coach Didi Dramani explained to GHANAsoccernet.COM

The Princesses will play two more matches on Saturday with South IDE and on  Tuesday with JRC Strikers.

The team will then depart on the 10th to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

