Yusif Abubakar's reported move to Aduana Stars off

GHANASoccernet.com understands Aduana Stars move for former Techiman City coach Yusif Abubakar has collapsed.

The Fire Boys were seeking to sign the experienced trainer to replace Ciaoba Aristica who guided the team to second place last season.

It is understood that the club will appoint a foreign-based player and the local fans back that decision.

Assistant coach Akwesi Ankamah has been supervising the team's pre season training for the upcoming G6 tournament.

