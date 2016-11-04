Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 November 2016 09:55 CET

Yusif Abubakar's reported move to Aduana Stars off

GHANASoccernet.com understands Aduana Stars move for former Techiman City coach Yusif Abubakar has collapsed.

The Fire Boys were seeking to sign the experienced trainer to replace Ciaoba Aristica who guided the team to second place last season.

It is understood that the club will appoint a foreign-based player and the local fans back that decision.

Assistant coach Akwesi Ankamah has been supervising the team's pre season training for the upcoming G6 tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Heaven is not reached at a single bound, but we build the ladder by which we climb.
By: Kolai
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img