Finnish side HJK Helsinki extend loan deal for youngster Evans Mensah

Finnish giants HJK Helsinki have decided to extend the loan deal for Inter Allies midfielder Evans Mensah according to a report on Ghanasportsonline.com.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Finnish side on a short term loan deal but has impressed thus the need to extend his stay.

This latest contract extension gives HJK Helsinki an option to purchase the player after he has played some number of games.

Mensah is seen as one of the raising stars of Ghana Football and will be desperate to get it right.

