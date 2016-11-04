Dreams FC have set a target of becoming a benchmark for all clubs in Ghana, both in the Premier League and the GN Bank Division One League according to Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku.

The well-structured football club has set a target of being a yardstick for all clubs in the country to emulate to transform the image of club football in Ghana.

Speaking to GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview, Kurt, who doubles as an Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA said most clubs learn by emulating examples and so his side is setting that benchmark.

'We want to be an example for other clubs in terms of administration, the playing body, our technical direction, our communication strategies and finally aiding in poverty alleviation,' Kurt Okraku said.

'Football is not only meeting on the field to play in a 90 minutes period. It involves a lot including marketing strategies which will bring in communications strategies as well. And slowly, we are preaching the gospel and many clubs are emulating.

'Social media usage by Dreams FC has been emulated by majority of the clubs and that is positive. It has helped to increase attendance at the various match venues and that is positive.

Dreams FC, Inter Allies and Sekondi Hasaacas were the most active Ghanaian clubs on social media in the just ended Ghana Premier League followed by Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak.

The emergence of social media, which hitherto was alien to the Ghanaian football community, contributed immensely towards increasing attendance at the various league centers.

The establishment of an ultra-modern secretariat and a medical facility for the club recently is the first of its kind by any club in the Ghana Premier League and such an example will obviously make the Ghanaian league one of the best in the world.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

