Sports News | 3 November 2016

Ghana to open training camp on Sunday ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Stars will open camp on Sunday in Dubai to prepare for their tantalizing 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Avram Grant released a list of 23 players including two rookies Andy Yiadom of Championship side Barnsley and Alhassan Wakaso of Rio Ave.

The former Chelsea manager chose to prepare in the Middle East country for the match because of the weather conditions similar to that of Egypt.

Training is expected to start on Monday where the Israeli trainer will hatch a plan to stop the in-form Egyptians who look revived under Argentine Hector Cuper.

The Black Stars are two points behind the Pharaohs who rallied to post a 2-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville.

Sports News

